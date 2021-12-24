Shimla: To tackle the Covid-19 Omicron variant threat, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday revied the state preparation with top district officers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually presided over a meeting to review preparedness for Omicron with Deputy Commissioners from Shimla.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administrations to ensure proper preparedness regarding COVID-19 in their respective districts. He directed Deputy Commissioners to be extra vigilant during the influx of visitors in wake of new year celebrations. He said

“as the New year was approaching, the influx of tourists would increase and therefore proper adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour should be ensured”

Jai Ram Thakur directed the Deputy Commissioners to take stringent steps to check the spread of the virus. He directed to increase testing and forming micro containment zones where COVID positive case is reported in the area.

The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioners to organize vaccination camps for people coming from other states to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister directed to check the functionality of PSA plants and availability of basic amenities in the hospitals along with ensuring proper heating arrangements for the patients.