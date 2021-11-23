Mandi: Senior BJP leader and state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has attributed sympathy factor, the overconfidence of BJP leaders and cadre and backstabbing by some leaders reasons behind the BJP defeat in the recently concluded by-elections.

BJP had lost by-elections in all three assembly constituencies and Mandi Parliamentary seat to Congress candidates. In the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment, which was fallen vacant after the demise of BJP leader Narinder Bragta, the saffron outfit even lost its security deposit.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing media at Mandi on Monday, admitted that the Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, edged over BJP candidate due to sympathy factor in a particular region and in some region party leaders’ overconfidence and back-stabbing cost party dear.

Taking full responsibility for the by-elections defeat, Thakur take it as a wake-up call and asked the party cadre to gear up for the forthcoming assembly elections and to ensure the party victory in the elections.

Jai Ram Thakur hoped that the results of the by-election won’t hurt the party prospect in the coming election as it has given a much-needed lesson for the party.

The state BJP is scheduled to meet on November 24, 25 and 26 at Shimla to review the poll result and it’s likely to take corrective measures to gear up the party for the Assembly elections due next year.