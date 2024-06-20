Nalagarh – In a fiery address to a public gathering, Jairam Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, lambasted the current state administration, claiming that the government has failed miserably, resulting in a lawless state where criminals operate with impunity. Thakur’s strong words came during a public meeting following the nomination of BJP candidate KL Thakur for the upcoming assembly by-election in Nalagarh.

Thakur did not mince words as he blamed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the state’s descent into chaos. “This by-election is a direct consequence of the Chief Minister’s dictatorial approach. The anarchy we see today is because he failed to govern effectively. Criminals are out of control, and the government is nowhere to be seen,” Thakur declared.

The former Chief Minister pointed to the recent resignation of several MLAs, including KL Thakur, as evidence of the oppressive atmosphere created by the current administration. “The Chief Minister’s attempt to impose his will on both independent MLAs and those from his party is unacceptable. In a democracy, MLAs must stand for their constituents, not be forced to comply with the Chief Minister’s personal agenda,” Thakur asserted.

Allegations of Autocracy

Thakur further criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly detaining a Congress leader for eight hours to coerce him into agreement. “This is just one example of the dictatorship we’ve been opposing from the start,” he said.

He reminded the public of previous instances of discontent within the state’s political arena, where cabinet ministers resigned in emotional distress. “We’ve seen ministers leave cabinet meetings in tears, a clear indication of the toxic environment fostered by the current government. From MLAs to party leaders, there is widespread discontent with the lack of development and effective governance,” Thakur noted.

Thakur emphasized the BJP’s previous electoral success, highlighting the party’s victory in 61 out of 68 seats, as a sign of the public’s rejection of the current administration. “The state has rejected this government once before, and I am confident that the BJP will win decisively in this by-election as well,” he predicted.

Call to Action

Appealing to voters in Nalagarh, Thakur urged them to support the BJP candidate, promising that a victory would mark the beginning of the end for what he described as a dictatorial regime. “A win for the BJP in Nalagarh will be a step towards liberating the state from this oppressive government. The Congress administration has stalled development and betrayed the youth, women, farmers, and orchardists. A BJP government will revive development projects and work for the betterment of all sections of society,” Thakur vowed.

BJP leaders, including state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal, former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sikandar Kumar, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, former MP Virendra Kashyap, and former MLA Paramjit Singh Pammi were present at the occasion of the nomination of KL Thakur for Nalagarh assembly bye-elections.