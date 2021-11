Shimla: A Zila Parishad member from the Jhakri ward of Shimla, Kavita Kantu (27), was found hanging from a tree in the summer hill forest area.

Picture: downtoearth

As per a report, she has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree.

Kavita was a PhD scholar at HP University and preparing for the exam. She was residing alone in rented accommodation.

Shimla SP Monika Bhatungru said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case.

The police have initiated a probe and looking into all aspects of it.