Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to provide night shelter to the homeless.

Dr. Ajay Bhandari, a member of the Commission, while speaking on a webinar ‘The Role of Human Rights Commission in Protection of Human Rights’ of Umang Foundation, revealed to launch an awareness campaign with the help of NGOs and Media on human rights.

Bhandari stated that many homeless poor were forced to spend nights in the open. “The commission will raise the matter with state government and direct it to provide night shelters to the homeless poor people who spend nights on the roads during biting cold,” Dr. Bhandari added.

“It was a serious violation of human rights,” Bhandari said and further added to ensure government’s intervention on the matter.

Dr. Bhandari rued of lack of awareness on human rights issues in the State. “It’s a need of the hour to spread the awareness and to start with human rights should be introduced as a subject in the syllabi at the school and college levels”, Dr Bhandari added.

Dr. Ajay Bhandari also rued the lacklustre attitude of the state Human Rights Commission of raising its voice. The State Commission was formed in 1995.