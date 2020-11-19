Shimla: The family of the deceased 27-year old murder victim Sunil from Kache village in Kinnaur district, has demanded the probe of the murder by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The family members dissatisfied with the functioning of the Bhavanagar Police has demanded SIT probe and also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur demanding transfer of Superintendent of Police (SP) Kinnaur and incharge of Police station Bhavanagar.

Questioning the functioning of the Bhavanagar Police, maternal uncle of the deceased Rajesh Kumar, interacting with the media blamed the police tried to delay lodging of FIR and trying to shelter two of the three accused.

“While one of the accused a Nepali national was arrested, however the police tried to save the two locals, who were also involved in the crime,” he alleged, adding that it was not until the family members along with the villagers held a dharna blocking the NH-5, that the police arrested the other two.

The police was working under political pressure of the small-time local political leaders of the ruling government, he alleged.

“Sunil was murdered on 6 November around 9.30 pm with a sharp edged weapon in Kache village. Besides, Raju of Nepali origin, he was along with two locals of the village Shashi and Tikam Singh. They consumed liquor in a vehicle and later Suneel was murdered,” he alleged.

Rajesh Kumar threatened to knock the court if action is not taken against SP and In-charge Police Station Bhavanagar.

Meanwhile, SP Kinnaur S R Rana in a press release clarified that all the three accused have been arrested, while Raju has been taken into police custody for 12 days, the other two locals have been sent to police remand for 10 days each by the Court.

The police only after collecting solid evidences against the three during investigations arrested them, he added.

Denying of any political pressure, he said that statements made by the political parties were adversely affecting the investigations and urged the political parties to abstain from making any statements.

The family members along with locals today took out a candle light march at Reckong Peo pressing for their demands.