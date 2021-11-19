Shimla Police team on Friday nabbed an under trial prisoner on the run with the help of a drone from Taradevi forest.

Absconded under trial prisoner spotted through drone and nabbed by police team pic.twitter.com/OPuG7D4MUh — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) November 19, 2021

The prisoner, a Nepali national, accused of rape and murder, had given the police a slip-on 17 November near Tavi Mod in Shimla while he was being taken to the court for a hearing.

The Shimla Police had conducted a search operation in the forest on Thursday but failed to trace him. On Friday, with the help of drones, police teams conducted a search operation in Tara Devi, Shoghi and nearby forests.

As per information, on Friday, a police team succeeded in tracing prisoner in the dense Taradevi forest.

Police laid a siege of the forest and thereafter, police personnel along with sniffer dogs were moved in the direction located by the drone. After seeing the police, prisoner ran towards the forest, following which police personnel caught him.