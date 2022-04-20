Kullu: To solve a murder case that was registered in Manali police station on April 7, Himachal Pradesh police has announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for anyone providing information that will lead to the identification of the victim and the accused.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu. Police has also shared this information on social media platforms.

Police has urged the people of the state to provide any information that may lead to the identification of the deceased and the accused. Police has assured that the name and identity of the person providing the information will not be revealed.

Earlier this month, a decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in a sleeping bag at Chichoga village near Manali. Due to decomposition, the woman could not be identified. However, the body had several ornaments that are being used to identify the woman.

According to police, the deceased age seems to be between 30 to 35 years and her height is around 150 cm.