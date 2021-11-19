Farm laws repeal is a victory against injustice: Congress

New Delhi: Union Government decision of repealing three farm laws hasn’t gone well with the Supreme Court-appointed farm panel as its panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described it as a regressive and purely political decision.

These three farm laws were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Ghanwat, while talking to a leading news agency, termed PM Modi’s decision regressive and blamed him for choosing politics over farmers’ betterment.

Anil Ghanwat revealed that the panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws. However, the union government didn’t implement them to solve the impasse.

Earlier today, while addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, prime minister Narender Modi had announced to take back three Agri laws.

In his log address, PM Modi acknowledged to failed to convince a section of farmers despite being laws were for their benefit.

Meanwhile, Congress has described PM Modi’s announcement to repeal three farm laws as a victory against injustice and arrogance had to bow its head before the farmers.

Deputy leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma welcomed the decision. He hoped the Modi government would draw lessons to not bypass Parliament and would meaningfully engage with the opposition before enacting laws with far-reaching consequences.

“Hope that lessons are learnt and the government gets the realisation that no law should be enacted in a hurry without consultation with all stakeholders,” Sharma added.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram said, ‘What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections.’

He charged that the prime minister’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. But impelled by fear of elections.