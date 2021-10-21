Solan: Promoting the Study-in-India programme at the Mizan campus under the Government of India scholarships, Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizan-Tepi University of Ethiopia.

The two universities will cooperate in international programmes based on the principle of reciprocity. Indian students can also seek admission to Mizan-Tepi University under the exchange programmes. The MoU will encourage the exchange of faculty, scholars, students, academic information and materials. This will, in turn, enhance research and educational processes in both universities.

According to Office of International Affairs (OIA) Director RP Dwivedi, “The universities have agreed to promote the following exchange activities based on their respective academic and educational needs. These include the exchange of faculty and scholars (professors, lecturers, or researchers), students, periodical academic publications.”

“Joint research programmes and conferences are also on the anvil, as well as other academic exchanges,” OIA Assistant Director Rozy Dhanta said. Mizan Tepi University is a non-profit public university of higher education located in Mizan, Ethiopia.