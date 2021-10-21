Shimla: Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has blamed the BJP for diverting people’s attention on issues related to the public interest including inflation, unemployment in the by-elections.

Congress president, while interacting with media at Rajiv Bhawan Shimla, said the people of the state are troubled by inflation. LPG cylinder has crossed one thousand, diesel and petrol have also crossed one hundred rupees mark, Rathore commented.

Blaming BJP led state government for being insensitive towards youths of the state and deceiving them by distributing jobs to the outsiders, Congress president accused BJP of failing to make any roadmap to ensure employment in the state.

The Congress President also raised questions over the BJP’s campaign in the by-elections and accused it of promoting politics of regionalism and dividing people of the state on a regional basis.

“it has always been a character of BJP that it resorts to regionalism and communalism to divert the attention of voters away from the real issues,” Kuldeep Rathore commented.

He said that the Chief Minister is fighting a battle to save his self-respect in these by-elections, while the Congress party is exposing the BJP government’s failures and antipeople practices among the people regarding the issues of public interest.