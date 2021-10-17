Shimla: To ensure free and fair by-elections, the state election commission has decided to connect 1,383 polling stations out of a total of 2,796 polling stations through webcasting.

Chief Electoral Officer C. Paulrasu said that 50 percent of the polling stations in the Bye-Elections of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituencies would be connected through webcasting.

In the Mandi parliamentary, 1,168 polling stations out of 2,365 polling would be connected with webcasting, while 215 polling stations out of a total of 431 polling stations set up for Bye-Elections of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituencies would be monitored through web cameras.

The step is taken for effective monitoring of the voting process.

“To ensure free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India and as a confidence-building measure for voters, arrangements for webcasting would be made in all critical polling stations and all polling stations in vulnerable areas or atleast in 50 percent of total polling stations including auxiliary polling stations, whichever higher,” Paulrasu said.