Nagrota — In a significant move to honour the late GS Bali, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the renaming of the Dharamshala bus stand in his memory. The announcement was made at the closing ceremony of the four-day fair organized to commemorate GS Bali in Nagrota.

Speaking as the chief guest, Agnihotri highlighted GS Bali’s invaluable contributions to the state’s progress. “GS Bali’s initiatives modernized various departments and brought key development projects to fruition. Without his vision, landmarks like Tanda Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College would not exist,” said Agnihotri.

GS Bali, who served as a cabinet minister, played an important role in advancing the transport sector and establishing critical infrastructure in Kangra, including the Tanda Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Hydro Engineering College. Agnihotri also acknowledged RS Bali, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), for upholding his father’s legacy.

Rajesh Dharmani, who previously named the Polytechnic College of Nagrota Bagwan after GS Bali, commended Bali’s contributions to technical education. “GS Bali’s efforts led to the establishment of numerous technical education institutions, including IIT-Mandi and IIM-Sirmour, transforming the educational sector of Himachal Pradesh,” Dharmani noted.