Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday virtually launched e-Office, e-Heli Service, e-Aagman and e-Lahaul for Lahaul-Spiti district from Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister hoped that these services would go a long way in providing people friendly services to the people of Lahaul-Spiti district on click of button.

Thakur hoped that the e-Heli service would go a long way in providing details of the flights available from different Blocks/ Sub-Division of Lahaul and Spiti, Detailed Policy about the Flight Service, Eligibility and Fee Structure, Integration of Payment Gateway and Online Approval and Rejection of Applications. He said that the service is Multi-lingual, easy to use and easy to access on both Mobile and Web.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the e-Office aims to improve operational efficiency of government departments by transitioning to a “Paper Less Office” environment by implementing e-Office application in the district with which the overall working of the district administration will become more effective and efficient. He said that e-Office would ensure that the file work in the departments and inter-departmental movement of files would be done electronically. He said that with this system, movement of receipts and files would become seamless and would ensure more transparency in the system since each and every action taken on a file would be recorded electronically. He said that this would also ensure maintaining proper and effective record.

Chief Minister said that e-Lahaul web application has been developed for registration of local vendors for setting up temporary stalls of their business in Lahaul & Spiti district. He said that the main objective behind the application is to identify legal vending and to make the process of registration transparent and efficient. He said that the application would ensure automatic registration of vendors, auto fees calculation for different category of vendors and payment gateway integration.

IT Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda said that Lahaul-Spiti would become the first district of the State in effective adopting of e-office in the State. He said that the e-office would help in ensuring transparency in official functioning particularly in landlocked hinterlands of the State.