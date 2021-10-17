Solan: A research paper on ‘Nichar Community for Creative Tourism’ was ranked best in an international e-conference on Gen Next Hospitality (IC GNH) 2021 “Fostering Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.”

Paper titled “To Investigate the Perception of the Nichar Community for Creative Tourism” was presented by Prof. Vikesh Kashyap and Varun Thakur of the School of Hospitality and Tourism, Bahra University.

The paper was adjusted best under the Academician/Industry Professional category. The e-conference was organised by the IHM Bhopal on 7th and 8th October.

Prof. Kashyap confides that his research work has tried to explore the perception of Nichar Community of Kinnaur district for Creative Tourism.

In this awarded research paper Local cuisine, Gastronomy, Architecture, Local Art and Craft and cultural events were prominently highlighted.

Little explored enchanted valleys of the middle Himalayas have huge tourism potential. Tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti of Himachal Pradesh have great potential to host a good number of travellers, however, lack of infrastructure posing a hurdle in welcoming guests.

The tribal district has also faced an issue of unregulated tourism of late that resulted in many untoward incidents.

Tourism has vast scope to generate livelihood avenues for the locals in the untapped tourism sector. And such research work might help policymakers to refine their outlook towards the harsh geographical conditions and reframe the policies for hilly areas for potential tourism development.