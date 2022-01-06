Over 1 lakh plants already sold in 10 days, 1900 farmers benefitted

Nauni/Solan: The annual sale of temperate fruit plants by Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has seen the sale of over 1 lakh plants in the past 10 days.

This year the university has provided plants to all the farmers who had registered on the university’s online portal and submitted their demand for plants.

The university’s Seed and Planting material cell has further decided to open the sale of the remaining planting material to everyone from Friday, January 7 onwards. Any interested farmer can now purchase plants from the university nurseries and KVK Solan at Kandaghat.

All the farmers who had registered and submitted their demand forms on the university Kisan portal were informed through email about the allotment of plants in December. This mail also informed about the number of allotted plants, the date, and the nursery from where these plants would be available to them. This was done for the ease of the farmers and to restrict large gatherings.

In the past ten days, over 1900 farmers who had done prior booking have been allotted plants from the university nurseries at Nauni and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Solan.

The planting material which has been sold include apple, apricot, pear, plum, pomegranate, kiwi, walnut etc.