Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated ‘The Great Wall of Shimla,’ a Waste to Wealth Initiative of Orchid Shimla here on Thursday.

The Great Wall of Shimla, largest enviroscope Mural about 275 feet long and 15 feet height created by using approximately 5 lakh waste bottle caps and carbon free recycled plastic. These murals have been put together by residents of Shimla including school children, senior citizen.

On the occasion, the Governor said that Orchid has made a new beginning in the direction of environmental protection and through The Great Wall of Shimla, it has given the message of environmental protection by using waste material in an artistic way.

The Governor hoped that eco-friendly projects would change the mindset of the people and added that Himachal would be the first State in the country where people were aware about environmental protection. He said that environment, tourism and development were inter-linked and everyone need to do comprehensive efforts.

Dr. Vithal Venkatesh Kamat, Chairman & Managing Director Orchid Shimla said that the quest to turn waste to wealth has inspired every member at team Orchid to think out of the box and create visible examples that will motivate our future generation to be respectful of our planet.