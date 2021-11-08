Shimla: Newly elected MLAs from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Arki and Fatehpur assembly segments of the state on Monday sworn in as a member of the Himachal Assembly.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislator in a ceremony held at state Vidhan Sabha Shimla.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Senior Congress leader and Shillai MLA Hashwardhan Singh and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony.

In the recently concluded assembly by-elections, Congress candidates won all three assembly seats. Congress’ Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai segment, Sanjay Awasthy from Arki, while Bhawani Singh Parthenia from Fatehpur assembly constituency.

The by-elections of three assembly constituencies were necessitated due to the death of MLAs Virbhadra Singh from Arki, Narinder Bragta from Jubbal-Kotkhai and Sujan Singh Pathania from Fatehpur assembly constituency.

With the by-elections results, the Congress strength, in the 68-member assembly, is now 22, while the ruling BJP has 43 members, the CPM has one and two seats are being represented by independent candidates.