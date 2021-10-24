Shimla: The state BJP has lambasted at senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma and called him a political tourist.

Randhir Sharma, BJP state chief spokesperson, stated that despite being an MP from Himachal Anand Sharma remembers Himachal during the election and has no contribution to its development.

He dared Anand Sharma to elaborate his contribution to the state. Sharma has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha thrice from the state, however, failed to get any major project to the state, Randhir Sharma commented.

Reminding Sharma about his statement made during his stint as a union minister in NDA-II, Randhir Sharma claimed that Sharma used to blame international crises for inflation and when Covid has paralysed the entire world and impacted business badly, Congress leader is misleading people of the country.