Rs. 100-cr for Check dams, Special scheme to conserve traditional seeds

Shimla: Aiming to propagate and expand ‘Subhash Palekar Natural Farming System’, the state government has proposed a budget outlay of Rs.20 crore in 2021-22 budget.

Following the proactive endeavour of the state, Natural Farming being implemented under the ‘Prakritik Kheti Khushhaal Kissan Scheme’ has started giving encouraging results. So far, 1,05,218 farmers have adopted the scheme and expected to bring 50,000 more farmers under the scheme in 2021-22.

The state chief minister, in the budget speech, also announced to start “Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Samvardhan Yojana” to conserve and propagate traditional seeds in the State.

After the success of the first phase of the Japanese Government-assisted JICA project in 5 districts of the State, the state government is going ahead with the 2nd phase of the project and will be implemented in all 12 districts of the State.

This project will be implemented with a total cost of Rs.1,055 crore for which formalities are being finalized, CM said in Budget speech and further added

“With the objectives of diversification of crops and increasing farmers income, all preparatory activities including finalization of 60 DPRs, capacity building farmers associated with Krishak Vikas Sanghs, modernization of Mandis etc. will be started in 2021-22.”

The government has also announced to build check dams and ponds to tap perennial streams to increase moisture content in forest areas. In the budget speech, CM announced to construct 300 dams, reservoirs in the next 2 years and allocate a budget of Rs.100 crore.