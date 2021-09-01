Shimla: Accusing the Himachal Pradesh University administration of being involved in ERP scam, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has demanded a CBI or a judicial investigation of this matter.

NSUI workers on Wednesday also submitted a memorandum to the Examination Controller of HPU.

Vice-President, NSUI Rajat Bhardwaj claimed that according to the university’s administration, about Rs 6 crore have been spent so far to fix the ERP system. However, the system continues to remain in poor condition which clearly shows the funds of the university are being misused and there is a scam going on”

“Thousands of students of the state have complained about irregularities in results. Students have said that whenever they check their results on the portal, at first it shows that they have passed the exams but after some times when they check the result, it shows that they have failed in the examination” he said.

“Due to this, many students studying in colleges and the university have been facing huge problems for many years. Despite having the online system, every year, thousands of students have to come to the university to rectify these errors which waste both their time and money” he further added.

NSUI activists have also demanded the university administration to open postgraduate examination centres in all the districts of the state in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NSUI also demand the university administration to declare the pending results of undergraduate and postgraduate examination results soon and to open the 24-hour section of the university library for the students immediately.