Shimla: Sneha Negi not only made Himachal but the entire nation proud by winning a gold medal in the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Competition in Dubai in the 66 kg category. She defeated the UAE boxer to clinch the gold medal.

Sneha Negi hails from Sangla in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “It was an honour to the people of the state particularly women as they were excelling in every sphere of life and were bringing laurels to the nation as well as the state when any opportunity comes in their life.”

He said that Sneha Negi has achieved this feat by virtue of her hard work and dedication. He also congratulated her coach and parents Sonam Tanzin father and mother Sarjan Devi for her achievement.

“Sneha has made us all proud. She had always been devoted to sports since her childhood. I would like to give credit to her boxing coach and district administration,” said Tanzin who serves in the Himachal Home Gaurd.