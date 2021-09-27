Nauni/Solan: The Solan based premier Horticulture and Forestry University has extended the last date of admission in various courses.

In an official press statement, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has extended the last date for applying to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes in Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology, Agribusiness and Business Management for the academic year 2021-22.

The interested students can now submit their complete online application on the university’s admission portal till 30th September. The detailed prospectus for each programme can be downloaded from the university website.

This year, the university is filling the normal seats of BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and B.Tech Biotechnology on the scorecard of ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2021. Admissions to MSc, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD (for normal and self-financing seats) will also be conducted on the scorecard of ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF respectively. The ICAR entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency earlier this month.

Prashant Sirkek, University Registrar informed that those students who have appeared in the ICAR-AIEEA 2021 for UG and PG, or AICE-JRF/SRF examination held earlier this month and are interested to seek admission to the university, such students must fill the university online application before 30th September.

“UG aspirants who have not appeared in the ICAR test can however apply for the self-financing seats for BSc and B Tech Biotechnology programmes run by the university by filling the online application on the university website,” Sirkek further informed.

The Registrar added that the candidates who fail to submit complete online application forms of the university along with an online payment acknowledgement slip will not be considered for admission.

University will announce the schedule for online counselling on the website after the declaration of the ICAR examination result. Application forms other than online mode will not be accepted.