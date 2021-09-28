Shimla/Nalagarh: In a case of groundwater contamination by a Solid Waste Management Plant in Nalagarh in Solan district, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has sought information from the authority and issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Member Secretary, State Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board and the Deputy Commissioner of Solan.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua on Monday passed the order in a suo moto cognizance of a letter from Joginder Singh of Majra village.

The petitioner claimed that the Shiwalik Solid Waste Management Plant in Nalagarh Solan district was set up 15 years ago after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the panchayat by claiming the project to be environment friendly. However, when it was commissioned, the villagers came to know that hazardous chemical solid toxic waste of the factories would be brought to the plant for treatment.

The petitioner claimed that the Plant has dumped solid waste unscientifically in the ground and resulted contaminated the groundwater in Mazra panchayat and its surrounding villages.

petitioner alleged that the villagers had raised the issue with the government, pollution control board and other higher authorities, however, none have taken action against the firm.

The court has listed the case for next hearing after two weeks.