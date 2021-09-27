Shimla: As by-elections of three assembly constituencies and Mandi Parliamentary seats are scheduled to be held in the state, the ruling BJP has gone into huddle to chalk out a strategy.

The state BJP hold a State Office Bearer Meeting, attended by the BJP National Vice-President Saudan Singh, State BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, State party president Suresh Kashyap and State Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon.

While talking to the media, BJP senior leader and Chief Spokesperson Randhir Sharma said that the party is ready for the by-elections and waiting for the election commission’s announcement.

The state is poised to go into by-elections of three assembly constituencies viz, Arki in Solan district, Fatehpur in Kangra, Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla district and Mandi parliamentary constituency.

As a year to go for the assembly elections, ruling BJP has everything on the stake and would leave no stone unturned to win the by-elections. Jubbal-Kotkhai and Mandi parliamentary constituencies were represented by the BJP candidates. From Jubbal Kotkhai segment, Chetan Bragta, son of former minister Narinder Bragta, seems a party choice and he has already started his campaign in the segment. Even some of ministers including Suresh Bhardwaj, Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Rakesh Pathania and even CM himself have visited the segment, while party has not opened its cards from the Mandi parliamentary, which was fall vacant after the demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma.

From Congress former Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh, wife of late Virbhadra Singh, has shown interest to contest the election, will make this political contest interesting, while being a home turf of CM Jai Ram Thakur, Mandi Lok Sabha seat would be a matter of prestige for the BJP and would give the best candidate to retain the seat.