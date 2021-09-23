Rohru: Picturesque Chanshal valley of Shimla district is likely to be a new tourist destination as the state government is endeavouring to develop the valley as a new Ski and winter sports destination.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur, in his recent visit to the region, announced to develop the Chanshal area under Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein Scheme for Ski and winter sports destinations.

The scheme is likely to give a fillip for tourism activities thereby increasing the economy of the people of the area.

To improve the condition of roads in this geographically tough area, the Chief Minister ensured the general public get forest clearance at the earliest for construction of three kilometres of the road of Himachal side for Gosango, Harli khud, Sewa Dogri to Dhaula road. The road would provide all-weather connectivity in the Dodra Kwar area.

He said that Himachal Pradesh Government would also take up matter regarding providing funds to the Uttrakhand Government for the construction of this road. He said that Jiskun-Jakha road would also be completed at the earliest.

chief Minister on Wednesday laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 7.02 crore at Kawar in Rohru Assembly Constituency.