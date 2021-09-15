203 scholars participate in 6 technical sessions

Baddi: IEC University has organised a two-day international conference on ‘Research and Development in Pharmaceutical Sciences.’

203 scholars and researchers from across the country participated in the conference. The conference had both online and offline options for the convenience of the participants and researchers.

At the conference 6 technical sessions were organised. The conference had both online and offline options for the convenience of the participants and researchers.

Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, Chairman, Major General Atul Kaushik (Retd), chief guest of the conference, emphasized the need for such conferences to improve the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh.

Major General Kaushik said that Himachal Pradesh has immense potential for expansion of Biodiversity, Pharmaceutical Science and Technology and emphasised on the need of research in it and encourage students to opt for such courses to create knowledge pool for further development of the sector.

IEC University Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Jitendra Singh expressed gratitude to the academicians and experts in the pharma industry for sharing invaluable experience and domain knowledge at the conference.

Prof. Singh also congratulated the award-winning participants and the organizing committee members for the successful conduct of this international conference.

Pharmaceutical sciences Kurukshetra University Director Dr. AD Rana, Career Point University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kartar Singh Verma, Pharmacy council of India, Vice-President and Director Prof Shailender Sharaf, Prof Anupam Sharma, of Punjab University, Prof Vimal Arora, Chitkara University attended the Conference among others.