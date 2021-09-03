Shimla: BJP Chief Spokesman Randhir Sharma on Friday hit out at the Congress party and blamed the opposition for raising the issues to gain in the upcoming by-polls in Jubbal-Kotkhai and Mandi Constituencies.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sharma accused the Congress party of misleading the orchardists. He said that all the allegations that are being made by Congress are completely baseless and BJP has always been pro-orchardists.

“When Congress was in power, it only increased the minimum support price on apples by only 50 paise in five years, but the BJP government increased it by Rs 2.50.

“A grade apple are being sold at attractive rates only low-quality apples are being sold at lower rates but Congress is making an issue out of it just for the sake of its political agenda,” he said.

“Congress is upset with the achievements of the Central and State governments therefore it is using dirty tactics to defame the BJP governments” he added.