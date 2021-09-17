Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birth anniversary on behalf of the people of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur extended best wishes to the Prime Minister and said that during his Prime Ministership, the country has been progressing leaps and bounds.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also visited the Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla today morning and distributed fruits and sweets to the patients to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion.