Shimla: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son, Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday, visited Holly Lodge to meet the family of Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh.

Dhumal and Anurag Thakur expressed their condolences to the family of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh, who had passed away on 8 July after post-Covid complications.

The visit comes a day after, the defamation case was withdrawn against former Cheif Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his two sons, by Vikramaditya Singh MLA and son of Virbhadra Singh.

The defamation case had been filed against former union minister Arun Jaitley, Dhumal and his sons Anurag Thakur and Arun Dhumal by Virbhadra Singh in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shimla on 16 January 2014. However, on 26 September 2014, Virbhdra Singh had withdrawn the defamation case against Jaitley.