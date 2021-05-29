Shimla: To monitor and take care of COVID-19 patients living in home isolation, a Panchayat-Level Covid Management Task Force have been constituted in the Shimla district.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi on Saturday said that this task force will be set up in every panchayat of the district. The task force will be led by the Pradhan of gram panchayat.

Ward members, Panchayat Secretary or Assistant, Patwari, teachers, Anganwadi workers, Medical Officers of Local Primary Health Center, Female Health Worker, CHO, Ayurveda Department’s staff, ASHA workers, Nehru Yuva Mandals, self-help groups and Mahila Mandals will be the members of this task force.

“The task force may also involve any other person, if required, for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Panchayat level” he added.

Task Force will actively monitor patients having flue like symptoms, severe acute respiratory infections and will also encourage such people to take Covid-19 test at the earliest.

Information about active cases will be sent by the task force to the Health and Revenue Departments.

Quarantine facilities at Panchayat levels will be established with the help BDO and SDM so that better quarantine facility can be made available to the patient in case proper facilities are not available in their private residence.

The task force will also aware the people about COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks in public, maintaining social distancing and use of sanitizers. Furthermore, the task force will make sure that people do not violate the restrictions imposed in relation to social, cultural, religious ceremonies, marriage and cremation and inform the local administration about the violations.

Assisting the Health Department in setting up vaccination centers in the Panchayat area and the eligible persons of the Panchayat will be motivated by the Task Force for vaccination.

The Block Development Officer will monitor the task force work and will evaluate it from time to time. Task Force members will also be imparted training by the concerned department as per the requirement. The task force performing exemplary work will be honored at the district and state level after its evaluation.