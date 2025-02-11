Shimla: The impact of climate change in Himachal Pradesh is becoming increasingly evident, with rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns severely affecting agriculture and horticulture. The combination of global warming and deforestation has disrupted the region’s weather cycle, posing a serious threat to farmers and fruit growers.

One of the most noticeable changes is the early blooming of apple trees. Traditionally, pink bud wood and flowering appeared in March, but in recent years, including this one, buds have begun sprouting as early as February. Similarly, rhododendron flowers in central mountain areas and mango blossoms in lower altitudes have appeared 15 to 20 days earlier than usual. Experts view this as a warning sign of long-term climatic instability.

The shift in weather patterns is also affecting wheat cultivation in the state’s hotter regions. Wheat, which was traditionally harvested before Baisakhi, is now ripening later, leading to harvests extending into late April or May. Rainfall irregularities further compound these challenges, with either prolonged dry spells or excessive downpours causing damage to crops.

A concerning trend is the decline in snowfall. Over the last three years, snowfall levels in key areas like Shimla and Dharamshala have failed to reach double digits. Research conducted by the Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla, and GB Pant National Environmental Research Institute, indicates that Himachal’s green belt is shifting to higher altitudes. More than a dozen medicinal herbs native to the region have witnessed a 95% decline in population. Additionally, this winter, deodar trees failed to shed pollen as they usually do, indicating severe environmental stress.

Fruit growers are particularly vulnerable to these climatic changes. The lack of adequate snowfall and rainfall has resulted in dry soil conditions, preventing the necessary chilling hours required for crops like apples. The Royal variety, which requires a specific number of cold hours, may see stunted growth and weak flowers this season. Premature flowering has also affected stone fruit crops, leading to weak, short-stemmed flowers that are prone to dropping, reducing overall yield. Experts warn that these conditions could invite increased insect infestations, further jeopardizing fruit production.

With apple trees coming out of dormancy nearly 25 days earlier than usual, farmers fear a significant impact on their yields. The reduced moisture content in the soil, combined with rising temperatures, is set to disrupt pollination and fruit setting, causing economic distress for fruit growers across Himachal Pradesh.

As climate change continues to alter the state’s natural balance, farmers and horticulturists are seeking adaptive measures to mitigate these challenges. However, without concerted efforts at the policy level to address global warming and deforestation, the future of agriculture in Himachal Pradesh remains uncertain.