Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind is set to come to the state’s capital Shimla on a five-day visit to attend and address a special one-day session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The session is scheduled to take place on September 17.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vipin Parmar said that on the occasion of the golden jubilee of statehood of Himachal Pradesh, a special one-day Legislative Assembly session has been called in which the President will address the members for an hour.

Parmar said that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs will be present on this occasion.

“Former members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will also be invited to attend this session” he added.

The President is expected to reach Shimla on September 16 and will stay at Presidential Retreat at Mashobra, near Shimla till September 20. He will reach the Legislative Assembly around 11:00 am.

This will be the third time when a President will be addressing the house. On December 23 2004, President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had addressed the house while former President Pranab Mukherjee had addressed the house on May 24, 2013.

Parmar said that Himachal Pradesh attained full statehood on January 25, 1971. To celebrate this, the state government had planned around 51 programmes that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.