Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed officers to ensure time-bound completion of all major projects in the State.

CM, in a review meeting, asked officers to give greater thrust on projects nearing completion so that they could be completed at the earliest. He said

“almost one year has been wasted due to corona pandemic, thus the works must be executed with greater vigour to meet the deadlines.”

Jai Ram thakur directed to upload the progress in various developmental projects in the Him Pragati portal so that they could be monitored at the highest level regularly and unnecessary delay in execution could be avoided.

Jai Ram Thakur said that MoUs signed regarding various projects must be followed up proactively so that they could be executed at the earliest. He said that MOUs signed in respect of Agriculture, Education, Housing, Industries etc. must be expatiated and steps taken to provide them required forest and other clearances. He said that special thrust must be laid on those projects, which were more viable and developers were willing to complete the same at the earliest.

Chief Minister also directed officers to convene a meeting with the investors who have signed MoUs for execution of projects in the State must be held so that their issues must be resolved at the earliest. He said that this would provide the investors an opportunity to put forth their issues before the Government.