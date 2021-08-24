Shimla: The state Cabinet has approved to fill up 4,000 posts, including 820 posts of drawing teachers and 870 posts of physical education teacher, in education department.

Out of these 4,000 posts, 2,640 posts of teachers would be filled in Elementary Education Department, and 1360 posts in Higher Education Department would be filled up on contract basis.

The Cabinet also accorded its approval for the creation of four posts of Steno typists for ADR Centres at Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur at Reckong Peo and Sirmaur at Nahan through direct recruitment on a contract basis.

The Cabinet decided to engage 24 Non-Residential Special Training Instructors (NRSTI) having qualifications at par with JBT against the vacant posts of JBT on a contract basis.

It also gave its nod to create a new Elementary Education Block Office at Salwahan in Mandi district by carving out from Elementary Education Block Balh and Sundernagar-1.