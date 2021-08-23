Mandi: The power struggle between Congress workers within the party was on full display during ‘Hum Main Hai Rajiv’ program.

Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday organised a state-level program to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and recently deceased former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.

During the occasion, party workers raised slogans in favour of their leaders, which irked many senior Congress leaders.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri lashed out at Youth Congress workers and said that Nigam Bhandari is the Present of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress and if the party worker thinks that there could be a post higher then this then the party would formulate it then and there.

Youth Congress State in-charge Amarpreet Lally also lashed out at party workers and told them to behave themselves as the program was organised to pay homage to the leaders. Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur also urged the workers to calm down.

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh who made his first appearance in a public gathering after the death of his father Virbhadra Singh received a warm welcome in Mandi.

Calling the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) authoritarian, Singh said that BJP is trying to tarnish and erase the history of Congress party when the reality is the BJP has zero contribution in building Himachal Pradesh.

While boosting the morale of Youth Congress, Singh said, “Nothing is going to happen by raising slogans. If you want to showcase your power, perform at the booth, ward and Panchayat level.

He urged Youth Congress leaders to work together with patience.

During the occasion, Mukesh Agnihotri said that there will never be any leader like Virbhadra Singh and BJP does not have any leader that could match Virbhadra Singh.

He asked the CM that whether the present state government will install the statute of Virbhadra Singh at the Ridge or not.

“People want Virbhadra Singh’s statue at the Ridge and if BJP government does not install his statue then the same would be done by Congress party when it will come into power” said Agnihotri.

Agnihotri also raised questions over the untimely death of former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma and said that why CM Jai Ram Thakur is tight lipped over this matter and why isn’t this matter being investigated by CBI.