Chitkul/ Reckong Peo: Forest Department has rescued a rare Himalayan Musk Deer at Rakchham-Chitkul wildlife sanctuary.

Dharamveer Meena, an IFS officer, sharing detail on social media, said that a musk deer was rescued and later released back in Rakchham-Chitkul wildlife sanctuary.

Many have only heard about Himalayan Musk Deer(कस्तूरा) but not seen. A high altitude mammal found above 2500m in alpine zone.



Here is one rescued & later released back by our team in Rakchham-Chitkul WLS .



Happy to see it joyfully jumping back to its habitat.#Himachal pic.twitter.com/FPBeV8PoIe — Dharamveer Meena, IFS (@dharamifs_HP) March 14, 2021

Earlier, the Himalayan musk deer was also spotted in Lahaul valley. The rare sight was captured by an ace photographer Inder Jeet Bhanoo a localite of Rashel village.

Also Read: Rare endangered Musk deer spotted in Lahaul

Himalayan musk deer is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List because of overexploitation resulting in a probable serious population decline. A high-altitude mammal found above 2500m in the alpine zone.