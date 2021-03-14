Chitkul/ Reckong Peo: Forest Department has rescued a rare Himalayan Musk Deer at Rakchham-Chitkul wildlife sanctuary.
Dharamveer Meena, an IFS officer, sharing detail on social media, said that a musk deer was rescued and later released back in Rakchham-Chitkul wildlife sanctuary.
Earlier, the Himalayan musk deer was also spotted in Lahaul valley. The rare sight was captured by an ace photographer Inder Jeet Bhanoo a localite of Rashel village.
Also Read: Rare endangered Musk deer spotted in Lahaul
Himalayan musk deer is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List because of overexploitation resulting in a probable serious population decline. A high-altitude mammal found above 2500m in the alpine zone.