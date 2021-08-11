Shimla, 11 August, 2021

As many as 10 people were killed, while 13 injured, when vehicles got trapped under the debris of a landslide in Kinnaur district.

The incident occurred at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district on NH-05 Shimla-Reckong Peo highway on Wednesday at around 12.00 pm.

State run HRTC bus on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar also got trapped under the landslide.

The driver of the bus who survived unhurt, immediately informed the Kinnaur district administration.

A team of NDRF and ITBP battalion along with district administration launched rescue operations.

13 people were rescued and were shifted to the Community Health Centre, Bhabanagar.

According to State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta, “Ten bodies have been recovered and 13 persons have been rescued.

Eight persons were found dead in a Tata Sumo retrieved from the debris, while the driver of a truck that rolled down the river side was also found dead, he added.

The HRTC bus with around 25-30 passengers were still trapped under the rubble and rescue operations were still on.