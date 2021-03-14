Solan: Gearing up for the April 7 Municipal Corporation elections, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has asserted that there will be no favouritism in ticket distribution.

Rathore stated that in Solan MC, Congress has received two names for the majority wards. The newly formed Solan Municipal Corporation has 17 wards.

Congress president further added that the HPCC election committee will scrutinize the candidates’ names.

Meanwhile, the election committee of observers have received about 35 applications.

The election for the Municipal Corporation will take place on party symbol with provision for disqualification in case of defection.

The State Election Commission on Saturday announced the election to the four Municipal Corporations of Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur in Himachal Pradesh on April 7. As per the poll schedule, nominations will be filed on March 22, 23 and 24 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on March 27. The withdrawal of nomination can be done on March 27. The counting of votes too will take place on the day of the polling.