Shimla: Outsourced employees have demanded the state government to come up with a permanent policy for their regularisation.

A delegation of outsourced employees headed by Kamaljeet Dogra submitted a memorandum to Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday.

Dogra apprised the minister that around 15,000 outsource employees are rendering their services in various government departments of the state and are providing services through contractors.

He said that the salaries of outsourced employees are not up to par and is also not enough for them to bear their day-to-day expenses.

“The future of outsourced employees is also not secured” he added

Dogra said that the government should come up with a policy to ensure that the future of outsourced employees is secured.

Meanwhile, Suresh Bhardwaj assured them of a positive response and said that the government has always been a well-wisher of outsourced employees and will come up with a permanent policy for the benefit of outsourced employees.