In a remarkable development aimed at bolstering the rights of outsourced vocational training providers, the State Government has officially announced a breakthrough decision to grant these individuals a well-deserved 20-day paid vacation. This decision, applicable to those working under the National Skill Qualification Framework in various schools across the state, comes as a relief to many. The Government’s notification regarding this matter has been issued and will take effect immediately.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the Union of outsourced vocational training providers, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu swiftly took action to address their demands. Among these demands, one of the key issues was the provision of paid vacation, which has now been met with the State Government’s decision. Under the new policy, vocational trainers are provided with the flexibility to choose when to avail of their 20-day leave, either before or after conducting the On Job Training sessions.

However, during the remaining vacation period, vocational trainers will be required to fulfill their responsibilities either by engaging in On Job Training activities or by being present in schools to carry out other necessary assignments. It is important to note that this provision for paid vacation does not affect the trainers’ entitlement to other forms of leave that they are eligible for.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reassured the Union that their other demands are being considered sympathetically by the Government, with appropriate actions to be taken in due course to safeguard their interests. He also highlighted the State Government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees, as demonstrated by significant steps taken within its six-month tenure. Notably, the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme and the release of a three percent Dearness Allowance from January 1, 2022, are among these commendable initiatives.