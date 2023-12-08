Shimla – In a significant move towards fostering gender equality, the Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a committee to examine the possibility of raising the legal age for girls’ marriage in the state. The notification, issued on December 6, 2023, outlines the committee’s composition, with Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary M. Sudha Devi appointed as the Chairperson.

The committee’s members include Rural Development Secretary Priyatu Mandal, Law Secretary Sharad Kumar Lagwal, Director of Labour & Employment Manasi Sahay Thakur and Chief of Bureau of The Tribune newspaper, Pratibha Chauhan. Furthermore, Priyanka Verma, the Managing Director of the National Health Mission, will serve as the Member Secretary.

The proposed increase in the age of marriage for women to 21, aligning it with the current legal age for men, aims to catalyze greater gender equality. This initiative seeks to provide girls with ample time to pursue education, professional training, and vocational courses, empowering them to make informed life choices.

Simultaneously, at the national level, a parliamentary committee is diligently examining the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021. This bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2021, proposes to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. The bill has been referred to the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports.

Despite several extensions granted to the parliamentary committee, chaired by House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, it continues its deliberations on the bill. The last meeting took place on May 17, 2022, and the committee, consisting of 31 members with only three women MPs, faces a fresh deadline extension until January 24, 2024.

The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, operating under the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, plays a pivotal role in shaping policies related to marriage and child welfare. The committee’s mandate is to examine and present a comprehensive report on the bill, reflecting the diverse perspectives within the parliament.

The bill aims to establish parity in the minimum age of marriage for both men and women. If enacted, it would supersede all existing laws, customs, usages, or practices related to marriage, emphasizing the government’s commitment to eradicating child marriages and promoting gender equality across the country.