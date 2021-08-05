Shimla: In a major feat, more than 70 percent of the state’s population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As per the official data of the state government, the state has around 55.23 lakhs eligible people who are to be vaccinated.

As many as 52,01,052 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state. About 13,10,577 persons have been administered the second dose of the vaccine while 38,90,475 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Similarly, as many as 6,547 persons in the age group 18-44 years have been administered the second dose of coronavirus vaccine while 16,73,859 persons of the same age group have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine. About 11,82,541 persons above the age of 45 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine while 19,05,265 have been administered with the first dose.

Apart from this, 72,263 healthcare workers have been administered the second dose of the vaccine while 86,956 healthcare workers have been administered the second dose of the vaccine.

So far, about 51,198 front line workers have been administered the second dose of the vaccine while 2,28,738 front line workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

A spokesperson of State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said that the vaccination campaign is being effectively carried out by the state government. As a result, the state government has been successful to a great extent in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

He said that though, the pandemic has slowed down in the state, this does not mean that it is over.

He said that in order to keep ourselves safe from the possible third wave of the virus, people need to ensure that they properly follow Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands with soaps and using sanitizers and wearing masks.