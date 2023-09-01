Shimla: The state government is set to embark on a pioneering venture by formulating a comprehensive policy for hemp cultivation. The move aims to harness the multifaceted potential of cannabis, specifically hemp, for medicinal, industrial, and scientific purposes. This progressive step not only promises innovative medical treatments but also opens up new revenue streams for the state through the utilization of hemp-derived products.

Jagat Singh Negi, the Revenue and Horticulture Minister, made this significant announcement while presiding over a crucial meeting focused on recommendations for the non-narcotic applications of cannabis. Minister Negi emphasized that the upcoming policy would be carefully crafted, taking into account the legal framework established by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Rules, 1989.

One of the key objectives of this policy initiative is to channel the cultivation of cannabis exclusively toward non-narcotic uses, including industrial, medicinal, and scientific applications. This strategic decision aligns with the government’s unwavering commitment to combat drug abuse and protect the well-being of citizens. By limiting cannabis cultivation to these non-narcotic purposes, the government aims to strike a balance between harnessing the plant’s potential and safeguarding public interests.

Minister Negi also highlighted the diverse range of products that can be derived from the cannabis plant. This includes items with industrial applications that can potentially generate substantial revenue. The comprehensive policy, once implemented, is expected to create a structured framework for the cultivation, processing, and utilization of hemp, unlocking its untapped potential in various sectors.