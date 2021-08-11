Reckong Peo: Over two dozen people have been feared trapped as a massive landslide hit a moving Himachal Pradesh Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) Bus near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district on the NH-5.

The incident occurred around 12.00 pm on Wednesday around 168 kms from Shimla.

The bus was on its way to Shimla from Reckong Peo.

The shocked bus driver who was thrown outside the bus when the landslide hit the bus immediately informed the Kinnaur district administration.

He said that around 24 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain said that besides the bus there are fears that more vehicles have been buried under the debris and the number of trapped people can be over 40.

This is the second major landslide in the Kinnaur district within 18 days. On 26 July, nine tourists were killed and three injured including a local passerby in Sangla valley when massive boulders rolled down the mountain.