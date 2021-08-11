Shimla: With an objective to make all the Court buildings in Himachal Pradesh fully accessible to the specially-abled persons, the acting Chief Justice of High Court Justice Ravi Malimath has directed the Registrar (GAD) of High Court and all the District and Sessions Judges in the state to take immediate steps to comply with the provisions of the Disabilities Act, 2016.

The Acting Chief Justice directed all the District and Sessions Judges to take immediate remedial steps for making provision of ramps with railings and construction of disabled-friendly toilets in all the Judicial Complexes.

He has also asked them to make provision of lift, where the complex is multistoried and to call for an urgent meeting of the District Court Management Systems Committee, to consider the availability of the aforesaid facilities in the Court buildings and also the facility of auditory and visual signage and Braille button in a lift in case of multistoried building.

He directed the Registrar (GAD) to take immediate steps for the construction of disabled-friendly toilets in the High Court and to ensure compliance of the provisions of the Disabilities Act, 2016.