Chitkul, Kinnaur: A serene afternoon in the Chitkul Panchayat of Kinnaur turned into a nightmare as a makeshift bridge construction project took a tragic turn. In a heart-wrenching incident, a young man went missing after the temporary bridge he was working on collapsed, plunging him into the raging Janapar ravine near Nagasti. The ITBP, Sangla Police and local villagers are frantically searching for any sign of the missing man.

The ill-fated incident unfolded as villagers were completing the construction of the crucial temporary bridge. Tragedy struck when a critical wooden support of the bridge gave way, causing Yoginder Singh Negi, a 35-year-old resident of Chitkul, to plummet into the turbulent waters of the ravine.

Subhash Negi, Chitkul Panchayat head, notified the Sangla Police station about the tragic incident. Police team initiated the search and rescue operation. However, the treacherous conditions of the ravine, combined with the encroaching darkness, forced them to suspend their efforts temporarily.

The search effort extended along both banks of the Baspa River, covering a stretch from Janapar Khad to Chitkul. Despite the determined and tireless efforts of the rescue teams, not a trace of Yoginder Singh Negi has been found. Fearing for his life, authorities have called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to bolster the search operation.