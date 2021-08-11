New Delhi/Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the tragic incident of a landslide near Nugulsari in the Kinnaur district.

The landslide has hit around 11:50 AM on Wednesday in which vehicles including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus have been trapped and about 60 people are feared to be buried under the debris.

The Chief Minister said that teams of ITBP, NDRF, CISF, police and district administration have reached the spot and the rescue and relief operations were in progress on war footings.

Rescue team has rescued few persons including the bus driver and conductor and efforts were on to evacuate the remaining people buried under the debris.

The CM said that arrangements have been made for providing medical treatment to the injured and district administration had been directed to provide all possible help to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed condolences over this incident. They spoke to the Chief Minister to enquire about the incident and assured the government of India would provide all possible support for the ongoing rescue operation. A PMO tweet said;

PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Thakur and DG ITBP.

हिमाचल के किन्नौर में भूस्खलन से हुए हादसे के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री @jairamthakurbjp जी व DG ITBP से बात की है।@ITBP_official की टीमें राहत व बचाव कार्य में पूरी तत्परता से लगी हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना व घायलों को शीघ्र उपचार देना ITBP व स्थानीय प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2021

BJP National President and MP from Himachal JP Nadda asked party workers to extend all possible help in affected areas.