Reckong Peo – In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare services in the tribal district of Kinnaur, a state-of-the-art ultrasound facility has started at the Regional Hospital Reckong Peo.

On the first day of the commencement of ultrasound services, the newly appointed Sonologist at Regional Hospital Reckong Peo successfully conducted 15 ultrasound examinations, showcasing the immediate impact of the upgraded medical infrastructure.

The move is part of the broader initiative by the Himachal Pradesh Government to fortify health facilities in rural and tribal areas, aiming to bring better medical services to the doorstep of residents in challenging regions like Kinnaur.

The recent addition of a Sonology-trained doctor from IGMC Shimla is a testament to the state’s commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of the local population. With 19 physician positions at Regional Hospital Reckong Peo, all currently filled, the medical staff includes specialists in General Surgery, Disease Management, Anesthesia, Bone Health, Internal Medicine, and Sonology.

To further bolster healthcare in Kinnaur, a provision of 30 crore rupees was allocated in the fiscal year 2023-24 through the state budget, complemented by an additional 8 crore rupees under the National Health Mission. Remarkably, over 90 percent of the budget provision has already been utilized across various medical facilities.

Underlining the commitment to providing accessible healthcare, the district has witnessed the distribution of free medicines worth approximately Rs. 57 lakh. Additionally, free check-up services have incurred expenses of 84.54 lakh rupees.

With a network of 64 health institutions operating in the tribal areas of the state, including one regional hospital, two civil hospitals, three community health centers, 23 primary health centers, and 35 health sub-centers, the healthcare infrastructure in Kinnaur is gradually reaching new heights.

Furthermore, the Regional Hospital Reckong Peo has a blood bank facility, ensuring the availability of critical resources to meet the medical needs of the local population.