Shimla: Coronavirus cases today crosses 6,000 mark today morning. As per data total cases have crossed over 6200. About 5400 are active cases and 184 have lost their lives nationwide.

Maharashtra has maximum cases of 1300, while Tamil Nadu and Delhi have found 738 and 669 positive cases respectively. 72 Corona affected people have lost their lives in Maharashtra that is highest in India, while 24 people have died in MP and 17 in Gujarat and 11 have died in Telengana.

In Himachal 1 new case was reported yesterday evening as a Tablighi Jamaat attendee found infected with the virus. Himachal has so far 28 cases, out of which 2 have recovered and discharged from the hospital, while 2 have died. At present Himachal has 21 active cases. A report is also suggesting that 3 more positive patients have tested negative today, however they are still under observation in hospital.

In neighboring Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory total 158 positive cases have been reported and 3 of them have died from the illness. In Haryana 167 positive cases, while in Punjab and Uttrakhand 114 and 34 cases have been reported respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh has 18 positive cases out of which 7 have fully recovered and 11 are active cases. Chandigarh hasn’t found any positive case in last five days. Ladakh has found 14 cases and 10 have recovered and right now Union Territory has 4 active cases.

So far Coronavirus has affected 32 states and Union Territories. Union Government had imposed nationwide lockdown till 14 April to stop the virus from further spreading, but with the increasing cases it’s likely to extend further. PM Modi had already given indication of extending lockdown. State of Orrisa has already extended lockdown till 30 April and it’s being speculated that many other states will also extend the lockdown for few more weeks to ensure containing the coronavirus to spread in community.

Meanwhile, worldwide Coronavirus cases have breached the mark of 15 lakhs cases. US alone has reported about 4.5 lakh positive cases, while 4 other European nations have over lakh positive cases each. About 90,000 people have lost their lives. Highest 17,669 in Italy and 14,797 and 14792 in US and Spain respectively. In France 10,869 people have died and China has officially claimed of 3335 death so far.